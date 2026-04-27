Russia, China make leap in relations thanks to friendship treaty — expert

SHANGHAI, April 27. /TASS/. The Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between Russia and China, signed in 2001, enabled Moscow and Beijing to make a qualitative leap in bilateral relations, Liu Jun, Executive Director of the Center for Russian Studies at the East China Normal University in Shanghai, has stated.

"This year marks the twenty-fifth anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between Russia and China," the professor told TASS on the sidelines of the Russian-Chinese conference organized by the Valdai International Discussion Club and the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University. "The past quarter century has shown that this treaty laid a solid legal and political foundation for Chinese-Russian relations. On this basis, relations between the two countries made a qualitative leap from important neighbors to a comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction in a new era."

According to him, the treaty allowed both countries "to fully shed the historical burden and properly settle border issues." At the same time, it enshrined such principles of bilateral relations as eternal friendship passed down from generation to generation, the rejection of hostility, confrontation, participation in alliances or blocs, as well as the refusal to engage in cooperation directed against any third country. Liu Jun noted that these principles ensured a high level of stability and predictability in relations between Russia and China.

Over the past 25 years, political mutual trust between Moscow and Beijing has significantly strengthened, Liu Jun said. In his view, a stable model of mutual support on key interests has taken shape between Russia and China, particularly on issues of sovereignty, security and development paths. The diplomacy of the heads of state, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, plays a decisive strategic role in the interaction between the two countries, the professor emphasized.

Over a quarter of a century, Russia and China have strengthened cooperation in the fields of security and strategy, Liu Jun pointed out. "Adhering to the principle of non-alignment, we have reached highly coordinated positions on major international and regional issues," he explained. "Russia and China have embedded bilateral cooperation into the broader context of maintaining strategic stability and promoting the democratization of international relations."

In addition, since the signing of the foundational treaty, Moscow and Beijing have deepened systematic and multi-level interaction, Liu Jun added. Alongside the mechanism of interaction between the heads of state and government, Russia and China maintain inter-parliamentary and inter-regional dialogue, as well as exchanges between cultural organizations and analytical centers. As a result, the network of interaction between the two countries has become denser, the professor said. In his view, this has enabled Russia-China ties to evolve into comprehensive relations between major powers with a broader social base and institutional support.

On conference

A conference organized by the Valdai International Discussion Club and the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University is taking place in Shanghai. The opening ceremony was held on April 27. More than forty experts from Russia and China are participating in the event. The main theme of the conference is "The Era of Multipolarity: New Horizons for Russia-China Cooperation."

On treaty

In 2001, Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin signed the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation Between China and Russia. The treaty confirms the renunciation of any territorial claims between the two countries, reflecting both parties’ commitment to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs. It encompasses a wide range of spheres, from security and military cooperation to trade and economic partnerships, as well as humanitarian exchanges and environmental protection. According to the Russian leader, the treaty serves as a foundation for a broader expansion of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing.