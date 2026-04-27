MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Western structures in the Balkans are using the available tools to achieve their geopolitical goals - to weaken the Russian influence and consolidate control over the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Vesti.

"For some reason, in relation to Bosnia and Herzegovina, a huge number of such advisers engaged in socio-political engineering are actually wreaking havoc, destabilizing the region, and most importantly, they are solving their geopolitical tasks, again related to containing Russia and seizing this territory as their exclusively theirs, where only they influence," he said.

"Back in 2006, a joint decision was made by the contact steering committee, a contact group consisting of well-known powers - the United States, Germany, France, Italy and us, that everything should be finished with this institution. The Bosnian peoples must embark on an independent political journey. And he (Christian Schmidt, High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina - TASS) reigned supreme there."

Grushko said that the West is imposing decisions through Schmidt, "which infringe on the rights of Serbs, the entities, Republika Srpska, and lead to forced unitarization. And most importantly, they are trying to achieve the goal of full integration of Bosnia and Herzegovina into the Euro-Atlantic and European structures to make the Serbs forget about the tragedy that took place, to show through joining NATO that the West acted correctly even then.".