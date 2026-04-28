EU sanctions against Iran reveal bloc's hypocrisy — Iranian Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, April 28. /TASS/. EU sanctions against Tehran expose the community’s double standards and hypocrisy, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that lifting sanctions against Iran would be premature, noting that the EU first wants to see a "fundamental change" in the country. As part of its restrictions on Tehran, the EU has blacklisted several hundred individuals and entities, freezing their assets in Europe and banning them from entering EU territory.

The EU’s rhetoric on anti-Iran sanctions "only further demonstrates Europe's ruling class’s double standards and hypocrisy, and hastens Europe’s embarrassing descent into irrelevance," Baghaei wrote on X.

He also noted that "EU’s inhuman sanctions on Iran were never about human rights," targeting "ordinary Iranians." "Such posturing won’t earn you – or your constituency – an ounce of credibility on the world stage," Baghaei added.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also stressed that the seizure of Iranian commercial vessels in international waters and the detention of their crews by the United States constitute "piracy." In his view, the US must bear full responsibility for its flagrant lawlessness, which undermines international law and the safety of maritime navigation.