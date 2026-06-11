EU won’t include aluminum, alumina in 21st sanctions package against Russia — EC

BRUSSELS, June 11. /TASS/. Aluminum and the raw material for its production - alumina - will not be included in the EU's 21st sanctions package against Russia, despite the recent scandal in Ireland, by European Commission spokesperson Siobhan McGarry said at a briefing in Brussels.

"We have not included alumina in the 21st sanctions package. <…> We are monitoring the situation [with Ireland] we are in close consultation with the Irish government," she said.

Earlier, a high-profile political scandal erupted in Ireland over reports of large shipments of local alumina to Russia, despite the fact that there are no restrictions on the trade of this raw material.