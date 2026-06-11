Aviron to present drone with 120 kg payload at Innoprom exhibition — CEO

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Koshchey drone with a payload of 120 kg and a flight time of 40 minutes will be presented by Aviron company at Innoprom exhibition in Yekaterinburg, Company CEO Igor Lapin told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The Koshchey heavy UAV is at the development stage currenty. We presented its first iteration at the Army 2024 forum, but it was not good enough for us, so we held it back to finalize the model. Now its estimated payload is 120 kg, with which it can stay in the air for 40 minutes," he said.

The Koshchey is quite variable in use, so, for example, to increase the duration of the flight, the payload will be reduced, Lapin added. The drone is planned to be presented at Innoprom exhibition in Yekaterinburg.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was held from June 3 to 6.