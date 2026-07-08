Trump says Russia and Ukraine know what US peace proposals are

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. Both Moscow and Kiev know what the American proposals for resolving the conflict in Ukraine are, and this plan has both advantages and disadvantages, US President Donald Trump told Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

"This deal’s been in the works for a long time. It’s got the pluses, the minuses. They know what it is," he said. "He (Zelensky - TASS) knows this better than anybody."

As he claimed, Zelensky demonstrates a focus on overcoming the conflict. "And I believe that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin wants to get it done. And it should be a good combination," the White House host said.

However, he said several times that Ukraine receives enormous assistance, including military, from the collective West.

"Russia is a big country, a big force. Russia’s always been a big fighting force. And I really believe it's ready [for a settlement]," Trump said.

He also actually expressed opinion that the peoples of Russia and Ukraine would later be able to establish normal relations.

"And it’s really very little difference between the people, the Russians and Ukrainian people. They can get along," the president said.