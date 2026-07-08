Malyutka interceptor drone with automatic target acquisition unveiled at Kazan expo

KAZAN, July 8. /TASS/. Advanced Aircraft Systems has presented the Malyutka interceptor drone with automatic target acquisition at a range of up to 1 km at the Drone Expo 2026 International Unmanned Aerial Systems Exhibition.

"This is the Malyutka interceptor drone. It carries a warhead of up to 300 grams and is designed to engage targets at short ranges. The priority targets are enemy drones. This type of drone is currently in high demand," said a company representative.

According to him, the Malyutka has a range of up to 12 km and is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 250 km/h, with a loitering speed of 140 km/h. In addition, the drone is equipped with an automatic target acquisition function at a range of up to 1 km.

The Drone Expo 2026 exhibition is taking place from July 8 to 10 in the capital of Tatarstan at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center. Over 200 leading companies from more than 20 countries will present cutting-edge unmanned systems technologies and components.