Serbia facing pressure due to refusal to impose sanctions against Russia — minister

YEKATERINGBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Serbia has not imposed - and will never impose - any sanctions against Russia and and is facing enormous pressure and has even received threats because of this, Nenad Popovic, Minister without Portfolio in the Government of Serbia, told TASS on the sidelines of the 16th Innoprom exhibition.

"Serbia has not imposed sanctions against Russia and will never do this, despite the enormous pressure and threats that sometimes tell on our economy," he said. "Because there are forces that are seeking to break down our relations with Russia. But Serbia knows that Russia is our brother and friend."

According to Popovic, "this is not a situation of today, it has been lasting for centuries," and the Serbs and Russians are the two closest peoples in the world, which is why people in Serbia know that these sanctions are unjust. "Sanctions are a very unjust tool. We have been victims of sanctions ourselves and know that they do no good to anyone. That is why Serbia has not imposed sanctions against Russia and will never impose any. This is the decision of our presidents, our government," he stressed.