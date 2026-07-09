EU may approve 21st sanctions package against Russia on July 13 — French Foreign Minister

PARIS, July 9. /TASS/. EU foreign ministers may approve the 21st package of sanctions against Russia on July 13, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced during a visit to Poland.

"The 21st sanctions package, scheduled for adoption next Monday, will deal a blow to Russia's financial sector and further reduce energy revenues," the minister said.

On June 9, the European Commission presented a draft of the 21st sanctions package, which primarily targets Russian energy exports and the banking system.