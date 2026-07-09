Trump's statements confirm US non-compliance with MOU — Iranian Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, July 9. /TASS/. The statements of US President Donald Trump that the ceasefire regime with Iran is no longer in effect demonstrate non-compliance with the Memorandum of Understanding between the countries, according to a press release from the Islamic Republic's foreign policy department.

"The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran <...> regards the statements of the president and other US officials addressed to the people of Iran as a direct admission of non-compliance with the Memorandum of Understanding," the statement notes.

It is noted that this step once again underscores "the treachery, baseness, and militarism" of the US ruling elite.