Death toll from earthquake in Venezuela up to 3,811

CARACAS, July 9. /TASS/. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela has climbed to 3,811, President of the National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic Jorge Rodríguez told Venezolana de Televisión.

According to Rodriguez, as many as 16,740 people were injured and 17,907 were left homeless. A total of 190 buildings were completely ruined and 856 sustained significant damage. During search and rescue operations, as many as 6,462 people were saved, and 27,398 received treatment in hospitals and medical facilities. Assistance was provided to 86,794 families, and 9,603 tons of food were distributed to those affected.

The earthquake rocked Venezuela late on June 24. Two series of tremors with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 were registered with an interval of approximately 40 seconds. Their epicenters were located 10 kilometers from each other in the Venezuelan state of Yaracuy. More that 1,000 aftershocks followed.