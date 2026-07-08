Russia fields world’s largest air defense system — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. A unified air defense system (ADS), which provides cover for important civilian and military facilities, has been established across the Russian Federation, including in the special military operation zone in Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

No other army in the world has experience in building such a large-scale air defense grouping, it said.

On July 8, the Russian Armed Forces celebrate Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Day of the Aerospace Forces.

"To counter the full spectrum of enemy air attack weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation, including in the special military operation zone, a unified air defense system has been deployed, ensuring the complete coverage of important civilian and military facilities. No other army in the world has experience creating such a large-scale air defense grouping," the ministry stated.

Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops

The Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops constitute the main firepower in the air defense system and are designed to protect command posts at the highest levels of government and military command, troop groups (forces), key industrial and economic centers, and other facilities from enemy aerospace attack weapons within the kill zones of anti-aircraft missile systems.

They perform missions to destroy enemy aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, hypersonic and other aircraft, as well as medium-range ballistic missiles and operational-tactical missiles. The Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops also counter enemy aerial reconnaissance and electronic warfare assets and can be used to destroy enemy airborne forces and airborne assault forces in flight. The Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops employ systems with varying ranges — short-, medium-, and long-range — such as the S-350 Vityaz, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometey, and various modifications of the Pantsir-S air defense missile and gun system.

Since the start of the special military operation, radar and anti-aircraft missile systems have been constantly adjusting to new threats, improving existing systems, and developing new methods to counter enemy air attacks. "During the special military operation, the high combat capabilities of Russia’s air defense systems in repelling all types of enemy air attack weapons were confirmed," the ministry added.

On July 8, 1960, a new branch — the Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops — was created within the USSR Armed Forces. Today, the Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops are a combat arm and part of the Aerospace Forces’ Air and Missile Defense Troops.