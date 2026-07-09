New round of US strikes on Iran could last up to one month — media

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. US officials believe that the current round of US strikes on Iran could last up to a month, the Axios news website reported, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, "the current escalation could last a day or two, a week or a month," depending on what steps Iran takes.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. On July 8, US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran over, accusing Tehran of violating bilateral agreements. Following a new round of US strikes, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the Strait of Hormuz would be open only if Tehran’s conditions were met and that Washington’s threats would not work. He stressed that US intimidation and broken promises would have consequences.