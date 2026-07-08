Ukrainian drone strike on Krasnodar-Melitopol passenger bus: what we know

MELITOPOL, July 8. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone struck a scheduled passenger bus traveling from Krasnodar to Melitopol on a road in the Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Max.

He said no one was injured, as all nine passengers and the two drivers managed to evacuate.

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova described the attack as "another crime of the Kiev regime."

TASS has compiled the key facts known so far.

Attack details

- The scheduled passenger bus came under attack on a road in the Primorsky district of the Zaporozhye Region, Balitsky said.

- It was traveling on the Krasnodar-Melitopol route.

- There were 11 people on board: nine passengers and two drivers.

- Russia's Emergencies Ministry told TASS that the fire engulfed about 20 square meters of the bus.

- Firefighters who arrived at the scene quickly extinguished the blaze.

Passengers and crew

- No one was injured, and everyone on board managed to evacuate safely.

Reaction

- Lantratova described the attack on the bus as "another crime of the Kiev regime."

- She said she is monitoring the situation.

- Balitsky called the incident "a blatant act of terrorism."

- He said the deliberate attack constituted a gross violation of international humanitarian law and "another war crime committed by the crazy Kiev terrorists."

Previous attacks

- On July 6, a Ukrainian drone struck a passenger bus on the Nikolskoye-Tavrovo road in the Belgorod Region.

- Eight people, including three children, were injured.

- On July 2, Ukrainian forces attacked a passenger bus in Lisichansk in the Lugansk People's Republic, injuring 12 people.

- On the same day, Ukrainian forces deliberately struck a passenger tourist bus traveling from Minsk to Anapa near the Belarusian border in the Bryansk Region.

- There were 19 passengers on board.

- Two drivers and one passenger were injured.

- On June 17, Ukrainian forces used a fixed-wing drone to attack a bus carrying a Belarusian children's football team in the Bryansk Region.

- One woman accompanying the team was killed, and eight people were injured.