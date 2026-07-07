Support of Kiev by Europe and US direct participation in war against Russia — Kremlin

GENEVA, July 7. /TASS/. Weapons supplies, sending military advisers and transmitting satellite intelligence to Kiev by European countries and the United States are direct participation in the war with Russia, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, in an interview with the Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche.

"They are sending weapons, they are supplying with ammunition the Kiev regime. They are supplying the Kiev regime with their military advisors. They are supplying Kiev regime with satellite surveillance results. So, they actually give their satellites in a total disposal of the Kiev regime. They target the weapons, Ukrainian weapons, with their satellites. They are using their artificial intelligence, AI. In order to facilitate the military activities of the Kiev regime. If it's not a direct involvement, what's that?" said Peskov.

He said that because of this, the conflict has ceased to be a special military operation.

"So, having Russia on one side and having the Kiev regime plus a number of European countries. And plus the United States that is supplying millions of tons of weapons to Ukraine. What is it? It's not an operation anymore, it's a war. It's a full-scale war.".