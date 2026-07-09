AfD leader describes NATO as machine for financing Ukraine conflict

BERLIN, July 9. /TASS/. Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-chair Tino Chrupalla has called NATO a tool for funding the Ukraine conflict.

"The German people obviously no longer want to be prepared for war," he told the German Bundestag, referring to the lack of interest among young Germans in military service on a voluntary basis. According to Chrupalla, this is how the young generation in Germany is indicating that "the time of war ministers is over."

The AfD leader urged efforts to find impetus for the peaceful coexistence of nations in Europe. "NATO could be an alliance of peace, rather than a financial machine for the war in Ukraine," Chrupalla emphasized.