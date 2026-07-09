Serbia thankful to Russia for reliable gas supplies — minister

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Serbia is thankful to Russia for reliable supplies of gas that are vitally important for it, Nenad Popovic, Minister without Portfolio in the Government of Serbia, told TASS on the sidelines of the 16th Innoprom exhibition.

"First and foremost, Serbia is tankful to Russia for reliable gas supplies. It is a very important energy source for Serbia, especially today, when the global market is facing constant changes, structural and price-related," he said.

According to Popovic, it is important for Serbia that it pays

"It is of immense importance to Serbia that it pays the lowest price for gas from Gazprom. "Serbia receives gas on the best possible terms, and we do not pay penalties for increases or decreases in supply. This is a very good contract. And most importantly, we have reliable gas supplies today. This is very important right now," he noted. "These agreements are the result of the excellent relations between our presidents, Aleksandar Vucic and Vladimir Putin. Their agreements are being fulfilled.".