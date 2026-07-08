Russian government extends temporary diesel export ban to producers

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian government has extended its temporary ban on the export of diesel fuel, marine fuel, and gasoil to include petroleum product producers, though it will not apply to supplies under intergovernmental agreements. The corresponding resolution has been signed, the cabinet reported.

"The decision was made to maintain a stable situation in the domestic fuel market. At the same time, the restrictions will not apply to diesel fuel exported from Russia under international intergovernmental agreements," the statement reads.

The temporary ban on diesel fuel exports was established by the government in late January 2026. Until now, it applied only to non-producers. The ban is in effect until July 31, 2026.