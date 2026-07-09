Iran-US memorandum not built on trust from start — Iranian embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the United States was not built on trust from the very beginning, but on a clear mechanism of "commitment in exchange for commitment," a representative of the Islamic Republic's embassy in Moscow told TASS.

"Iran will resolutely defend its national interests and sovereignty. The Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the US was not built on trust from the start, but on a clear mechanism of 'commitment in exchange for commitment,' since there were no signs of goodwill in the actions of the opposite side," he indicated.

"By its unilateral actions, as well as aggressive attacks on Iran, the US has effectively violated the structure of the agreement," he emphasized, noting that the US is "effectively disavowing" the provisions of the fifth clause of the memorandum, which enshrines Iran's role in determining the safe order for the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.