MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Preparations are underway for further prisoner-of-war exchanges with Ukraine, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said.

She also told reporters that all civilians captured by Ukrainian troops in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region had been released.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Russian human rights commissioner.

Preparations for further swaps

Preparations continue for further prisoner-of-war swaps, as work "does not stop for a single day," Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said.

Efforts are also underway to step up the prisoner exchange process: "We don’t announce exchange dates in advance for a reason as we don’t want to disrupt the process because it involves human lives."

Communication with Ukrainian human rights commissioner

Communication with Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmitry Lubinets has been effective and fruitful: "As for communication with Dmitry Lubinets, it is rather effective and fruitful. Throughout the bureaucratic process, we maintain contact through phone and video calls, as well as in-person meetings. We share data on missing people, agree on mutual visits to prisoners of war, exchange parcels and letters for them, as well as documents."

Return of Kursk civilians from Ukrainian captivity

All civilians captured by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk Region have now been released from Ukrainian captivity. "There are no Kursk civilians left in Ukrainian captivity; we have brought everyone home."

However, some people remain missing following the Ukrainian army’s incursion into the Kursk Region, and efforts to find them are ongoing: "There still are some missing people that we keep searching for."

Kiev’s crimes

International organizations have begun to acknowledge evidence of Kiev’s crimes against civilians: "It is worth noting that after a while, responses have started to come in confirming such facts."