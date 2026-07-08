Trump makes no specific commitments on Ukraine behind closed doors at NATO summit

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump did not make any specific commitments on Ukraine in his closed-door address at the NATO summit in Ankara, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, Trump focused on Iran, while European officials sought to shift his attention to Ukraine. However, Bloomberg said that "they got little more than a generic promise of support."

Trump also said that the US was willing to continue to sell weapons to NATO allies, who, according to Bloomberg, "can then hand them over " to Kiev.