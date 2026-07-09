Trumps says US will deliver 20 strikes on Iran in response of each of its attacks

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the United States will retaliate each of its attacks with 20 strikes.

"We just hit them (Iran) very hard," he told reporters onboard his plane after the NATO summit in Turkey. "It was really retribution for last night. They hit actually three boats, not two, and when they hit, we hit back much harder," he said. "We hit them 20 to one every time they hit us."

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said earlier that the US military has delivered additional strikes on Iranian targets in a bid to weaken Iran’s capabilities to control the Strait of Hormuz. On July 8, Trumps said that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer in effect.