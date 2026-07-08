Air defenses destroy 111 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within 12-hour period

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted 111 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a 12-hour period on Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 8:00 a.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on July 7 alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 111 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Tula, Kaluga, Moscow, Krasnodar Regions, the Republic of Crimea, the Republic of Bashkortostan, the Republic of Tatarstan and in the airspace over the Black and Azov Seas," the ministry said in a statement.