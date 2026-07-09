MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North eliminated 354 Ukrainian drones, 55 octocopters, and 42 drone control centers during the past day, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Tikhomirov said.

"Forty-two enemy drone control centers, 354 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 55 R-18-type octocopters, and ten ground robotic systems were destroyed," he said.

Ukraine’s daily losses in the operational zone of Russia’s Battlegroup East include five Starlink satellite communication stations and 44 fixed-wing drones, the battlegroup’s spokesman Mikhail Gerasimov said.

"Five Starlink satellite communication stations, 44 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 33 drone control centers were eliminated," he said.

Ukraine’s daily losses in the operational zone of Russia’s Battlegroup South included 14 drone control centers and nine ground-based robotic systems, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vadim Astafyev said.

"In the Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, and Slavyansk areas, unmanned systems troops destroyed 27 drone and communications antennas, nine ground-based robotic systems. Fourteen drone control centers and three dugouts with Ukrainian troops were hit. Eighteen enemy drones were taken down," he said.

Ukraine’s daily losses in the operational zone of Russia’s Battlegroup West included 83 heavy quadcopters and 50 drone control centers, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan BIgma said.

"Air defense crews and mobile firing groups shot down 35 enemy fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 83 heavy quadcopters and a loitering munition," he said.

Apart from that, a munitions depot, 50 drone control centers, and a Starlink satellite communication station were wiped out.