Russian stock market closes mixed on Monday

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Monday with the mixed trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.02% to 2,732.41 points. The RTS Index gained 0.94% to 1,150.4 points. The yuan dropped by four kopecks to 10.93 rubles.

"As a result of the fall on Friday, the MOEX Russia Index set all the growth achievements of five previous sessions to zero. The benchmark continues consolidating today approximately at the closing level on Friday. No significant impulses for a rebound are visible but there is no obvious pressure of sales also," Lyudmila Rokotyanskaya from BCS Investment World said.

"M.Video stocks (+5.47%) grew on news that the company launched cross-border trade and started selling merchandise from foreign sellers, including from China, Hong Kong, and the UAE," Vladimir Chernov from Freedom Finance Global said.

The decline of Samolet developer stocks (-2.97%) is associated with the change in approach of the Bank of Russia to establishment of provisions for loans on construction of apartment houses, making it more risk-sensitive, he noted.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,715-2,765 points on Tuesday. Freedom Finance Global believes the index will be in the range of 2,700-2,800 points.

Currency rates will consolidate in coming days in the area of 10.9-11.3 rubles per yuan, 74-77 rubles per dollar and 87-91 rubles per euro, Zifra Broker said.