Russia invites over 180 foreign delegations to first international security forum

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The First International Security Forum to be held in the Moscow Region under the auspices of the Russian Security Council on May 26-29 will bring together more than 180 delegations from foreign countries and international organizations, the arms exporting company Rosoboronexport (a subsidiary of the state tech corporation Rostec) announced.

"Over 180 delegations from foreign countries and international organizations have been invited to participate. Security council secretaries, national security advisors to heads of state, law enforcement and special services chiefs, as well as senior managers of international organizations are expected to attend. Foreign ambassadors, scholars, and security experts will also take part," the announcement reads.

The forum will host a presentation of Russian products for the protection of the population, installations, and land, Rosoboronexport specified. "The company will showcase modern Russian security equipment on a display area of more than 600 square meters at Live Arena in the Moscow Region," the company added.

Among other weapons, the latest Russian drones, loitering munitions, firearms, and gear for special operations forces and snipers as well as technical solutions for the protection of vital infrastructure and top officials will be on display. "Also, the company will display the newest Russian cybersecurity system based on neural networks at its booth," Rosoboronexport specified.

Also, the 14th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, themed discussions including scientific conferences, roundtables, briefings, and presentations, as well as bilateral and multilateral meetings will be held as part of the forum, the organization added.