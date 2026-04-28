Google’s forcibly recovered debts in Russia exceed $560 million

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The debt of Google LLC, which is being forcibly recovered in Russia, for fines and other property-related court penalties in favor of individuals and companies exceeds 42 billion rubles (almost $561 million), according to court documents and other materials reviewed by TASS.

In February, the amount stood at just over 26 billion rubles ($347 million). A total of 62 enforcement proceedings have been opened against the company, involving fines for violations of Russian law, enforcement fees and property-related penalties.

Russia handed down the first major fine against Google on December 11, 2018 for refusing to connect to the state system with a list of sites banned in Russia. The company received a minimum penalty, a fine of 500,000 rubles (about $6,500) and paid it. Since then, Google has regularly been fined for violating Russian law.