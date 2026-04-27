Rosatom chief says future dialogue with Bulgaria on many issues considered possible

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Rosatom considers it possible to hold a dialogue with Bulgaria in the future on the prospects of new projects, including the issue of the unfinished Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) project, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"We believe as energy challenges in Europe deepen, a return to pragmatic discussions is becoming increasingly necessary. The Kozloduy NPP built to a Russian design [in Bulgaria] has already encountered serious issues related to equipment maintenance and repair due to the rejection of original solutions and components. This is not a political issue, but a matter of reliability, safety, and technological responsibility. We believe that dialogue [with Bulgaria] on supplies, service, and, more broadly, on the prospects for new projects, including the Belene NPP, is possible in the future," he told the sectoral Strana Rosatom (Rosatom Country) newspaper.

The basis of such a dialogue should be common sense, not ideology, the chief executive noted, adding that the energy industry does not forgive ideological experiments and very quickly returns the discussion from the level of slogans to the level of facts. "And in the world of facts, nuclear energy, Russian technology, and our international experience have a very strong position," he stressed.