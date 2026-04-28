Total of 186 UAVs attack Russian regions: what we know about consequences

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 186 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, as well as over the Black and Azov seas, overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Tuapse in Russia’s Krasnodar Region after it was hit by debris from a downed drone. A man was injured when a Ukrainian UAV struck a car in the Bryansk Region.

The Ukrainian military attacked several districts in the Belgorod Region with drones, killing three civilians. Three others, including a 16-year-old teenager, suffered injuries.

TASS has compiled the key details known about the aftermath.

Scale

- Overnight, on-duty air defense units intercepted and destroyed 186 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, the UAVs were shot down over the Astrakhan, Volgograd, Rostov, Kursk, and Krasnodar regions, as well as Crimea, and over the Black and Azov seas.

- Military personnel and rapid response units repelled three airstrikes by the Ukrainian army on Sevastopol, shooting down 20 drones, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported on Max.

Aftermath

- A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Tuapse due to falling drone debris. No injuries were reported, according to the Krasnodar Region emergency response headquarters.

- A total of 122 personnel and 39 vehicles were involved in extinguishing the fire, including teams from the Krasnodar Region branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

- Sergey Boyko, head of the Tuapse municipal district, said on his Telegram channel that a temporary shelter had been set up in a school in Tuapse.

- A Ukrainian drone struck a moving vehicle in the village of Kositsy in the Bryansk Region, injuring a civilian, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Max channel.

- Ukrainian forces launched drone attacks on several districts in the Belgorod Region, killing three civilians. Three others, including a 16-year-old, were injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Max channel.

- In the Shebekinsky district, a man was killed when a drone struck a passenger car. In the Rakityansky district, a man and a woman were killed when a UAV attacked a car, and their 16-year-old son suffered barotrauma and is being transported to the regional children’s hospital.

- A married couple was injured in a Ukrainian UAV attack on a car in the Borisovsky district.

- The man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to his back and head; the woman sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to her back.

- An ambulance crew is transporting the victims to a regional hospital.