Russia needs to find optimal AI regulation model — Putin

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia needs to find its optimal model of artificial intelligence (AI) regulation with consideration of foreign experience, President Vladimir Putin said.

"A sound legal foundation is required for advanced sectors of technology leadership, for comprehensive development of territories of the Russian Federation. Systemic legislative solutions are already being made there, for example, on the rollout of platform economy elements, the turnover of the digital ruble and support of creative industries. First outlines of the regulatory base in the artificial intelligence sphere are on the agenda," the head of state said.

"Taking international experience into consideration, we need to find our optimal, balanced model for regulation of these technologies that are cardinally changing the entire world," Putin added.