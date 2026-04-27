It took three days to organize Iran-requested Araghchi meeting with Putin — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was organized quite promptly at the request from the Iranian side, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said.

"It was quite easy to organize it," he said in an interview with Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Our Iranian colleagues contacted us on Friday. They planned to organize their minister’s trip so that he could first visit Pakistan, then Qatar, and after that arrive here. When he is back in Tehran, he will report about the situation, including about his meeting with the Russian president," he added.