Russian defense chief arrives in Kyrgyzstan for SCO defense ministers' meeting

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has arrived in Bishkek to take part in a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states and to inspect Russian military facilities in Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The meeting is expected to be attended by military delegations from Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The parties will discuss pressing issues of international and regional security, as well as further cooperation between defense ministries within the SCO format. On the sidelines of the meeting, the Russian defense minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of military departments of SCO member states. In addition, Andrey Belousov will visit Russian military facilities located in Kyrgyzstan," the ministry said.

The ministry specified that the meeting is also expected to be attended by the Secretary General of the SCO and the Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.