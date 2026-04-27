Russia may help US, Iran work on technical details of new nuclear deal — expert

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Moscow’s mediation at the US-Iran talks might be quite useful, especially in what concerns technical details of a would-be agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, a Russian expert told TASS.

"We now see de-centralized mediation where Oman is playing the role of a historical intermediary between Iran and the United States, Pakistan has offered hosting another round of talks, while all the parties concerned continue communicating via closed diplomatic channels," said Adlan Margoyev, an expert on Iranian affairs and a researcher at the Institute of International Studies at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University).

"Russia is among those who stand for ending the war in the Gulf," he noted. "No extra oil proceeds will ever compensate for the long-term risks of disrupting logistics, financial channels and economic exchanges Russia maintains with the Gulf countries."

According to Margoyev, Russia’s contribution to diplomacy could be "support at a stage when technical details of an agreement on the nuclear program are discussed." "Few people in the world can boast such a sectoral expertise and experience of cooperation with Iran in the area of the peaceful use of nuclear energy as Rosatom specialists. Hopefully, such an agreement will be reached," he added.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in St. Petersburg. The Russian leader pledged that Russia is ready to do everything it can to bring peace to the Middle East as soon as possible. The top Iranian diplomat, in turn, noted that the strategic partnership relations between Moscow and Tehran will continue strengthening. He also thanked Putin for Russia’s support for his country.

Iran and the United States engaged on indirect talks on settling the situation around the Iranian nuclear program and lifting the anti-Iranian sanctions in April-May 2025. In June, 2025, Israel attacked Iran while the United States delivered airstrikes on nuclear sites in Iran. A ceasefire was declared after 12 days of bombardments.

In 2026, Tehran and Washington resumed mediated talks, with the last round being held in Geneva on February 26. The sides were supposed to continue consultations in Vienna in March but on February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran and attacked its nuclear facilities again. On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Iranian side, as many as 3,375 people died in the US-Israeli attacks on Iran over 40 days of the war.