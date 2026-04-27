Russia to produce about 12,000 tons of salmon roe in 2026 — official

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Salmon roe production as of 2026 year-end will stand at about 12,000 metric tons, while 230,000 metric tons of salmon are expected to be reeled in, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov said in an interview with Vesti news program.

"We forecast about 230,000 tons for the salmon catch in general, so we expect about 12,000 tons of roe to be produced. This will be more than enough for the domestic market," the official said.

Salmon roe production gained 21% as of the end of 2025 and totaled 12,400 metric tons.