Number of Colombian, South American fighters in Ukrainian army 'rapidly growing' — expert

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The number of Colombians and other South Americans participating in combat operations on the side of the Ukrainian military is "rapidly growing," French expert, historian, and military correspondent Laurent Braillard, who is working in Donbass, told TASS.

"Brazil has surpassed the US, while Anglo-Saxon fighters are arriving only in limited numbers. Meanwhile, the number of Colombians and other South Americans is rapidly growing," the military correspondent said.

According to a verified list of foreign fighters compiled by the expert, Colombians rank first with 1,725 individuals. Brazil is second with 631 fighters, followed by the US with 599. The UK ranks fourth with 323.