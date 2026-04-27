Malian military eliminates over 2,000 terrorists while repelling April 25 attacks — portal

HARARE, April 27. /TASS/. The Malian military has eliminated 2,195 terrorists while rebuffing the April 25 attacks by extremist groups Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin’ (affiliates itself with the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda that is outlawed in Russia) and Tuareg-led Azawad Liberation Front, the Sawadogo portal reported.

According to the portal, the local population helped eliminate the extremists. It also said, citing witnesses, that Ukrainian and French mercenaries took part in the attacks. They reportedly used Western-made man-portable air defense systems, including Stingers and Mistrals. More than 10,000 Malian troops were deployed to repel the terror attacks.

Among the extremists’ targets were the presidential palace and major government institutions in the Malian capital city of Bamako, as well as administrative buildings in other large cities, including Gao, Kidal, Kati, and Sevare.

Sadio Camara, the minister of defense and veterans’ affairs, as well as people praying in a mosque were killed by the terrorists. According to the Malian security services, the militants coordinated their actions and used heavy weapons, drones, and car bombs. Some of their weapons have been seized.