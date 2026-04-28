CHISINAU, April 28. /TASS/. Despite its neutral status, Moldova is supplying the Ukrainian armed forces with drones that are being used to attack Russia, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov told a TASS correspondent.

"We have documented the production of drones in the city of Vadul lui Voda. According to our information, they are being supplied for the needs of the Ukrainian military," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Russian security agencies told TASS that security forces had established that "the production of drones, including for the Ukrainian armed forces, is taking place in Moldova, specifically in Vadul lui Voda, where tests of new equipment are being conducted." According to sources, Moldovan authorities claim that these developments are aimed exclusively at ensuring the country’s defense capabilities.