UNITED NATIONS, April 28. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has accused Ukraine’s authorities of carrying out attacks on civilians and journalists, all while openly flaunting its crimes.

Addressing the 48th session of the UN General Assembly Committee on Information, he noted that there has been no improvement in terms of the freedom of access to information in Ukraine over the past year, and the West keeps on inventing various pretexts to impose new bans on free information.

TASS has summed up his key statements.

Kiev regime’s attacks on journalists.

Ukraine continues to carry out terrorist attacks on Russia’s civilian population, including journalists, and "openly flaunts this": "In 2025, Ukrainian army attacks killed six Russian journalists and one correspondent narrowly survived a drone attack in 2026."

Against the backdrop of deteriorating freedom of access to information, the Kiev regime is clamping down on what information its people take in: "Opposition media have been banned, thousands of websites have been blocked, and dissidents are being persecuted. Hatred of everything Russian is openly promoted and encouraged through the media at all levels."

West’s intolerance to open information

Over the past year, the situation with the free access to information and pluralism in the mass media has not improved, instead, it "continued degrading": "This is largely a result of the collective West's efforts to establish control over the global information space, suppress dissent, and manipulate international public opinion. They use a wide range of political censorship measures, from the so-called sanctions against media outlets and journalists to repressive actions against their families."

Western countries "are inventing pretexts to impose new restrictions and bans" on information dissemination.

Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website, which illegally collects and publishes the personal data of journalists and even children, has been registered in a country of the collective West: "The outlawed extremist internet platform Mirotvorets containing personal data of ‘dissidents,’ including journalists and even children, that was launched in 2014 continues to function. We know that the website of this odious resource is registered in a Western country."

This country’s leadership seems not to be "embarrassed" about this.

Relevant international structures opt to keep mum or react selectively to the crimes against the Russian media, effectively encouraging new atrocities: "Amid the continuing crimes and terror attacks on Russian journalists and crackdown on the media, relevant international structures either remain silent or respond selectively and formally. By doing so, they actually encourage new atrocities and discredit the international system for protecting journalists and ensuring the freedom of access to information."

Restrictions on Russian delegates’ access to UN

The United States continues abusing its status of the UN host country and has denied an entry visa to a member of the Russian delegation to the session of the Committee on Information: "We interpret these actions, or, actually, inaction, by the American side as a flagrant and systemic violation of its commitments under the host country agreement."

Russia hopes that the UN Secretariat will take" all necessary measures to stop this vicious and politicized practice, including the launch of arbitration procedures."