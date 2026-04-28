Russian troops expanding control zone at Grishino amid Ukrainian counterattacks — expert

LUGANSK, April 28. /TASS/. Russian fighters have captured part of the forest belt and expanded their zone of control near the Grishino settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), despite counterattacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

According to him, "heavy fighting" is underway near Grishino.

"The enemy attempted a counterattack from the Novoaleksandrovka direction. There was also a simultaneous counterattack southeast of Grishino. <...> However, our troops are coping. Moreover, a small section of the forest belt southeast of Vasilyevka has been taken. Our troops are also continuing to expand their zone of control in this area," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Grishino in the DPR on April 21.