Kremlin recommends journalists inquire of Malian president’s whereabouts in Bamako

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a briefing redirected a question about the whereabouts of Mali’s President Assimi Goita to the African country’s authorities.

When asked if the Russian leadership was aware of where Goita was at the moment, he said: "You should seek this information in Mali, rather than in the Kremlin."

Radical groups attacked a number of cities across Mali in a coordinated offensive on April 25. The country’s Defense Minister Sadio Camara was killed. The General Staff of Mali’s Armed Forces announced on the same day that all militant attacks had been repelled and that the attackers had suffered heavy losses.

Some media outlets claimed that Goita had been evacuated from the main presidential residence, located at a military base in the Kati suburb of the capital Bamako, during an attack by radical militants.