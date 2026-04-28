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Iran's nuclear program

Transfer of enriched uranium to Russia to help Iran reach agreement with US — expert

Ruhollah Modabber suggested that had Tehran initially accepted Moscow's mediation offer and supplied half of its enriched uranium to Russia, the negotiation process with Washington might have progressed more swiftly

TEHRAN, April 28. /TASS/. Iran's hypothetical decision to transfer enriched uranium to Russia could significantly enhance its prospects for securing a more favorable and sustainable peace agreement with the United States, according to Ruhollah Modabber, an Iranian political scientist and international relations expert, in an interview with TASS.

"If Tehran chooses Russia as its primary mediator, officially announces this, and delivers its uranium to Russia, it will be better positioned to achieve a stable and enduring peace agreement with the US," Modabber stated. He suggested that had Tehran initially accepted Moscow's mediation offer and supplied half of its enriched uranium to Russia, the negotiation process with Washington might have progressed more swiftly and yielded more advantageous outcomes for Iran.

Modabber also highlighted that the key moment during Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Russia was the delivery of a message from Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, to Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the expert, the message reaffirmed Iran's commitment to expanding cooperation with Moscow.

Historically, Iran has engaged in indirect talks with the United States aimed at resolving issues surrounding its nuclear program and lifting sanctions, with negotiations taking place in April-May 2025. In June, tensions escalated when Israel launched an attack on Iran, followed by US bombers striking Iranian nuclear facilities. A ceasefire was established 12 days after the outbreak of hostilities. Negotiations resumed in 2026, with the latest round held in Geneva on February 26, and plans for further talks in Vienna in March. However, on February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, targeting its nuclear sites once again. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire.

Subsequently, on April 21, Trump expressed his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Iranian state television reported that Tehran does not recognize Washington's unilateral extension and intends to act in accordance with its own national interests.

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