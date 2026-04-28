Rebels capturing Mali’s Kidal pose major problem — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The capture of the city of Kidal in northern Mali by Tuareg separatists complicates the situation in the country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko stated

"Unfortunately, Tuareg separatists have seized the northern city of Kidal and still control it," he said at a meeting of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs. "Armed clashes continue in some regions of the country. The rebels’ seizure of Kidal poses a major problem," the senior diplomat pointed out.

On April 25, radical groups launched coordinated attacks on several cities in Mali. Defense Minister Sadio Camara was killed.