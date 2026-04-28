Ukrainian attacks, attempt on Trump's life: new briefing from Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Victory Day Parade on Red Square, Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions, and the attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump were among the key topics of a new briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the main statements by the presidential press secretary.

President’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Health Minister Mikhail Murashko at the Kremlin later today.

- Putin will also hold a meeting on ensuring security during the upcoming State Duma elections scheduled for this autumn.

Victory Day parade

- The Victory Day Parade on Red Square will take place as usual: "Of course, the parade will be held. We will inform you in due course about the event’s format."

Ukrainian strikes

- "Intensive efforts are underway" to prevent Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory.

- All details about targets hit by the Kiev regime are classified: "As for any information regarding targets hit as a result of strikes by the Kiev regime, the details are classified; we will not discuss them publicly at this time."

- Measures to deal with the aftermath of the Ukrainian drone strike on the oil refinery in Tuapse are being taken "at an appropriate level."

Attempt on Trump’s life

- Putin has always condemned acts of violence and attempts on the lives of heads of state, including the recent plot against Donald Trump: "Putin has consistently condemned any acts of violence and any attempts on the lives of heads of state."

- The Kremlin has nothing to say yet about the prospects of a new phone call between Putin and Trump: "As for a phone call, I have nothing to say about it today. But if it happens in the future, we will inform you immediately."

Situation in Mali

- The Kremlin declined to comment on whether the Russian Defense Ministry’s Africa Corps is large enough to keep the situation in Mali under control: "As for the Africa Corps, that is a matter for the Ministry of Defense, and I recommend that you direct your questions to that agency."

- Russia considers it important for the situation in Mali to return to a peaceful and stable course as soon as possible: "We believe it is important for everything in the country to return to a peaceful and stable track as quickly as possible."

- On the question of President Assimi Goita’s whereabouts, Peskov said such information should be sought "in Mali, not in the Kremlin."

Ukraine-Israel grain dispute

- The Kremlin declined to comment on the dispute between Ukraine and Israel over grain shipments that arrived at the Israeli port of Haifa: "Let the Kiev regime sort things out with Israel, and Israel deal with the Kiev regime. We would prefer to refrain from commenting and getting involved in this matter."