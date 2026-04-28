MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost 29 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers and two Starlink satellite communications stations in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup East, the battlegroup's spokesperson Mikhail Gerasimov reported.

"Over the course of 24 hours, two Starlink satellite communications stations, 19 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 29 unmanned aerial vehicle control posts were destroyed," Gerasimov said.

According to him, a Ukrainian artillery mount was destroyed as a result of counter-battery fire.