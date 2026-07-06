Russia calls for joint efforts to counter digital neocolonialism — diplomat

GENEVA, July 6. /TASS/. Russia advocates for a fair international regulatory system for artificial intelligence, calling for joint efforts to prevent digital neocolonialism, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov said at the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

According to Alimov, Russia aims to address development and security challenges in artificial intelligence. This includes bridging the digital divide, boosting labor productivity, and providing non-discriminatory access to technology, computing power, and underlying data. It also involves developing open-source models while ensuring safety and human rights.

"We must ensure that AI developers comply with the legislation of the countries where their technologies are deployed. We consistently advocate for the creation and implementation of trusted AI systems to ensure an adequate level of security," the diplomat noted.

"The ultimate goal of our joint efforts with other states is to build a fair international regulatory framework for AI technologies. This framework must align with the UN Charter principles, primarily respect for the sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs. Non-state actors participating in the Global Dialogue, whether developers or experts, are expected to aid efforts to establish and strengthen trust between nations and ensure international cooperation. Only such collaborative work can guarantee the prevention of digital neocolonialism." Alimov emphasized.