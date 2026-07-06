Trump convinced both Moscow, Kiev determined to resolve conflict

WASHINGTON, July 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is convinced that both Moscow and Kiev are determined to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"[Russian ]President [Vladimir] Putin wants it to end. I will tell you that very strongly," the US leader said, commenting on the situation around Ukraine during a conversation with reporters at the White House. "And Zelensky actually wants it to end now."

He also described his recent phone conversation with Putin as a "good call."

"We're going to be going to NATO, and we're going to be talking about it," the US president added. "And <…> I think we're going to get it ended.".