BISHKEK, April 28. /TASS/. The United States and the collective West are destroying the foundations of the global security architecture, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has said.

Speaking at a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Bishkek, he noted that the meeting is taking place amid an extremely unstable international situation.

According to Belousov, the production and logistics chains for Western arms supplies to Kiev are being closely monitored and exposed to the general public.

TASS has compiled Belousov’s key statements.

International Situation

"Today's meeting is taking place against the backdrop of an extremely unstable international situation." The United States and the collective West are destroying the foundations of the global security architecture: "In an effort to maintain global dominance, the United States and the collective West are destroying the foundations of the global security architecture."

The West's aggressive course exacerbates geopolitical contradictions, "undermining strategic stability and key peace agreements."

The potential for conflict in the world has "significantly increased," "while the role of international institutions has diminished."

Ukrainian Conflict

The European Union is "being drawn ever deeper" into the conflict in Ukraine, "financing it and supplying it with weapons."

The production and logistics chains for Western arms supplies to Kiev are closely monitored and publicized.

Specifically, on April 15, the media published a list of European companies producing and supplying attack UAVs and their components to Ukraine for strikes on Russian territory: "Such actions contribute to a sharp escalation of the military-political situation throughout the European continent and could lead to unpredictable consequences."

Foreign Presence in Central Asia

Russia considers the military presence of extra-regional states in Central Asia unacceptable: "We are closely monitoring attempts by extra-regional states to establish a military presence and resolve logistical issues in Central Asia. We consider this unacceptable."

The unstable situation in Afghanistan remains the main source of "transnational crime and terrorist threats."

Situation in the Middle East

The efforts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries are an important step toward restoring stability in the Middle East: "We advocate exclusively for a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We welcome the efforts of the SCO countries, including Pakistan, aimed at ending it. This is an important step toward restoring stability in the Middle East."

Center-2026 Strategic Exercise

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries have been invited to the Center-2026 strategic command and staff exercise: "All SCO countries have been invited to this event. We count on the participation of military contingents and observers."

In preparing these strategic maneuvers, the "unique experience gained during the special military operation and the specifics of conducting combat operations in modern armed conflicts" are taken into account.