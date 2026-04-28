Russia’s marine sniper team repels Ukrainian shrapnel drone attack — soldier

MARIUPOL, April 28. /TASS/. A Marine sniper team of Russia’s Battlegroup Center has repelled an attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on their positions, the commander of a marine sniper squad from the 61st Guards Marine Brigade, call sign "Budda," told TASS.

According to him, in the course of just a few hours, the servicemen shot down seven Ukrainian drones packed with anti-personnel shrapnel.

"In just a few hours, my friend and I shot down seven enemy FPV drones. They were carrying explosives loaded with anti-personnel shrapnel in the form of iron balls," Budda said. "These drones were flying toward positions behind our lines, and judging by the nature of the charge, they were designed to kill personnel," noted the sniper squad chief.