Kiev destabilizes global energy market by attacks against oil storages in Tuapse — Peskov

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Kiev regime provokes further destabilization of global energy markets by striking oil depots in the Black Sea port of Tuapse, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It is important to note in this situation that the Kiev regime again hit oil storages, where oil was intended for export operations, that is, to fulfill obligations under export contracts," Peskov said.

"Therefore, the Kiev regime by such actions further increases the oil deficit in global markets, which are experiencing significant difficulties due to the situation in the Hormuz Strait without that, and provokes further destabilization in global energy markets," the Kremlin Spokesman stressed.