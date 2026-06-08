Russian stock market rises at start of trading

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing gains at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate is declining.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index and the RTS index were up 0.55% at 2,575.04 and 1,104.19 points, respectively. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange fell by 2.4 kopecks compared with the previous session’s close to 10.8846 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had slowed its growth to 2,564.39 points (+0.13%), while the RTS index stood at 1,099.57 points (+0.13%). At the same time, the yuan weakened to 10.84 rubles (-3 kopecks).